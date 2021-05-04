Netflix prepares US remake of We Nobles

VIP gas stations? Get ready, United States, because you are about to meet the brilliant ideas of Javi Noble. It has been announced that Netflix is ​​developing a remake of We Nobles – 100% for that country. As you read it, the most famous wealthy family in contemporary Mexican cinema will return with a comedy that will also be produced by its director, Gary Alazraki.

According to information from Variety, We the noble will have a new American remake. The film will be an exclusive Netflix title and will be named We Are The Nobles. Gary Alazraki, who directed the Mexican version, is linked to the project and will also feature FilmSharks production. The CEO of that production company, Guido Rud, said the following about adapting what was one of the highest grossing films in Mexican cinema:

We are honored to have this timeless story in development with Netflix and an incredible production team. We have been working on this with Netflix for two years now and we hope to do more projects in English with them in the future. We believe this movie is going to be a global success.

In case you don’t remember, or have never seen it, Nosotros los Nobles – 100% follows the story of three brothers, sons of wealthy businessman Germán Noble (Gonzalo Vega). As a way of teaching them a lesson, and in response to their irresponsible lifestyles, he decides to make them believe that he has lost his entire fortune and forces them to find work to get ahead. In this way, Javi (Luis Gerardo Méndez), Bárbara (Karla Souza) and Charlie (Juan Pablo Gil) learn to value work and money.

Alazraki’s film was an unprecedented success and, for a few years, it became the highest grossing Mexican film in history, beating El Crimen del Padre Amaro – 62% until it was overtaken by No refunds – 55%. The film opened the doors to its director on Netflix, a platform on which he developed Club de Cuervos – 78%, the first Mexican series of that streaming service that, in turn, caused several spin-offs on these characters from the world of music. football.

It is not surprising that, with the growing number of Latinos in the United States, Netflix wants to exploit the film with a version set in that country. Despite what one might assume, there is also a great difference between social classes and their economic power, so it lends itself to the premise. So far they have not given details about the American casting for the film.

At the moment, the American remake of We Nobles – 100% has no release date. And it’s proof that the trend to adapt films in languages ​​other than English continues to gain traction. Although in Mexico we do not lose the step, because in recent years we have seen our own versions of Hollywood films like My best friend’s wedding – 20% and As if it were the first time – 21%.

