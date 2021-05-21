Netflix prepares to make the definitive leap into the world of video games

Netflix began its search for an executive to guide its efforts to enter the video game industry, as reported by The Information. This move would mark a key step for the company to expand beyond streaming movies and series, a sector that continues to dominate despite the emergence of multiple competitors in recent years. Of course, entering the gaming market is not an easy task today.

Google, Amazon, and Apple, to name a few, have tried to earn a place in the video game industry without much success. Google recently closed the Stadia development studios due to the financial difficulty involved in this process. Amazon Game Studios, meanwhile, has canceled multiple projects and still hasn’t released a flagship title. Those from Cupertino are not far behind with the warm reception of Apple Arcade. What’s in store for Netflix?

In principle, Netflix will face more than a dozen companies that have dominated the market for one or more decades. The platform is aware of this situation and therefore they are being careful in their incursion. The report notes that, in recent weeks, Netflix has reached out to veterans of the video game industry who could lead this strategy. However, at the moment they do not specify a name.

Another interesting point is that Netflix could choose to offer an Apple Arcade-style video game distribution platform. That is, they will not necessarily be in charge of their development. If so, the company would offer an additional service that offers access to a wide catalog of titles in exchange for a monthly payment. At least in this last area – that of subscriptions – they have plenty of experience.

Netflix and your gaming experience

It is worth mentioning that Netflix is ​​not totally alien to the video game industry. In October 2017 they launched Stranger Thing: The Game, a mobile title developed by BonusXP. Years later, in 2019, the franchise made the leap to consoles and PC in its second installment. For now it is their only “experiment” in the world of gaming, however, the report makes us think Netflix’s goal is significantly more ambitious.

