Netflix prepares live-action Pokémon series, know the details

Netflix prepares Pokémon live action series, know the details

The Pokémon Company is one of the largest companies in the world. entertainment, in addition to being the highest grossing media franchise in the world, with an approximate income of $ 90 billion dollars a year, thus surpassing Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, Marvel, among many more.

Well, Pokémon is celebrating its 25th Anniversary during this year, and has done everything, a mega event for the famous mobile game Pokémon GO, music videos with pop singers Katy Perry (Electric) and Mabel (Take It Home).

In addition to a virtual concert with the rapper Post Malone, and many new games announced such as the Diamond and Pearl Remakes or the New Pokémon Snap.

Well, the celebrations and surprises do not stop for the Japanese company, since now there are strong rumors from Variety that they would confirm a new Pokémon series for the streaming platform.

This would mean a new twist in the way in which the children’s series has been presented in recent years because for the first time animation was not being used.

As the project is still in its infancy, there are no details available about the plot. However, sources say Joe Henderson is tied to writing and producing a new Pokémon Live Action series for Netflix.

He is currently serving as showrunner and executive producer on the popular series Lucifer, which is gearing up to air its sixth and final season.

The reasons for developing a Netflix original Pokémon series could be that the streaming service already has several existing Pokémon series, including Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys, among others.

In addition, the platform has invested heavily in anime in recent years, having previously announced original series based on Far Cry, Splinter Cell and Terminator.

Netflix has also been moving towards more Live Action adaptations of various anime titles, including Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, both of which have high expectations from the platform’s audience.

Notably, Netflix previously had an experience with a Death Note Live Action movie in 2017.

In addition to his work on Lucifer, Joe Henderson is currently developing a serial adaptation of the Shadecraft comic on Netflix, which he co-wrote with artist Lee Garbett. Henderson is also known for his work on shows like 11.22.63 on Hulu, or Graceland and White Collar on the USA Network.

Much is expected of this Live Action series since the tests were already done with the film Detective Pikachu (2019) in which Ryan Reynolds played the mascot of The Pokémon Company, which proved to be a box office success after its launch since raised more than $ 430 million worldwide with a reported budget of $ 150 million.

This was to date the only movie based on video games, alongside Sonic The Hedgehog, to have succeeded.