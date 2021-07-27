Netflix prepares live-action ‘Pokemon’ series created by ‘Lucifer’ showrunner

According to Variety, Netflix is ​​in the middle of the development phase of a new live action series that follows the long-lived ‘Pokémon’ saga, a worldwide phenomenon that continues to live on today after becoming known in 1995. After many series and movies, we will receive this new Netflix production that is also created by Joe Henderson, co-showrunner of one of the greatest hits of the platform as is ‘Lucifer’.

While Henderson is preparing what will be the sixth and final season of the Netflix series, he will develop this project of which much more information has hardly transpired except that will be a live action series, in the vein of the movie ‘POKÉMON Detective Pikachu’, released a couple of years ago. This film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith and directed by Rob Letterman, had a great reception in a time that was still pre-pandemic, which shows how the successful saga continues to be attractive to the general public. There was even talk of a sequel that, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

Henderson has stood out in recent years for his work as a series producer like ‘Thief of white glove’ or ’22 .11.63 ‘, in which also it participated occasionally like scriptwriter of some episode. In addition to this future live action series of ‘Pokémon’ and ‘Lucifer’, Henderson is also developing another new series for Netflix, announced last March with the title of ‘Shadecraft’ and it is known that it will be an adaptation of the homonymous comic.

Netflix: Home of the Pokémon

With the preparation of this future live action series starring Pikachu and company, Netflix is ​​beginning to become an authentic place of reference for fans of this saga. In recent years, the platform has been including in its catalog several different series based on the stories of these characters.

We are talking about series such as the classic ‘Pokemón: Indigo League’, a nostalgic series for many or the most recent ‘Pokemon Travel’, in addition to having in its catalog different original and special films for all ages based on this successful saga. All these projects will be joined very soon, this live action series even if title that the red giant prepares.