Netflix prepares live-action Gundam movie

Did someone say giant robots? After the tremendous success of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, it’s no surprise that studios want to capitalize on giant monster fights. Fortunately, that is not the only series that meets the requirements. Gundam, the anime franchise that started the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, will have its own live-action, which will be produced by Netflix.

It was on his Twitter account that the platform confirmed that he will be in charge of producing the first live-action film of Gundam. The director who has signed on to develop and carry out such a project is Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who handled Kong: Skull Island – 76%. More details, about the plot, the cast or the release date have not yet been revealed. Everything indicates that it is only in the earliest stages.

The announcement also confirmed that it will be a co-production with the Legendary studio, which also produced the latest fight between the king of the primates and the giant radioactive lizard.

Grab your mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Robert has been signed to direct and produce Legendary’s first live-action film of Gundam for Netflix.

In case mecha anime isn’t your thing, Gundam it was one of the first of the genre. The animated series that kicked off the franchise is of Japanese origin and originally aired in 1979. It follows the effort of teenage Armuro Ray, pilot of the RX-78-2 Gundam mecha suit, to protect Earth from a space colony that has started a war with this type of technology.

The franchise gave way to many other television series, OVAs, novels, manga, and video games. The most recent to be television productions is SD Gundam World Heroes, which will premiere this year in Japan. There are also several animated films, but now plans for their first live-action have finally been consolidated. With today’s amazing digital technology, expectations are certainly high for such a project.

Why did we mention Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%? Because the film responds to the success of that title about giant creatures, in which Mechagodzilla also appears, and that has something to do with giving the project the green light and with the help of the study itself. Although the properties are not linked, it is clear to all of us that Hollywood goes out of its way to try to replicate the formulas that achieve a good impact with the public. And the saga of the giant robot, which is also already a favorite in the Asian market, is certainly a great opportunity to take advantage of it.

Gundam does not have a release date yet. Will Netflix finally be able to build a lasting franchise like the ones it has so pursued with its many adaptations? We will have to wait to see this film to find out. Meanwhile Comic Book reports that it will be the comic writer Brian K. Vaughan who will be in charge of developing the script.

