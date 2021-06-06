Netflix prepares for the premiere of the prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’

After the success of Army of the Dead on Netflix, this new zombie universe prepares its prequel Army of Thieves. After the seen with Dave Bautista and his group of mercenaries in the desert of Las Vegas, now the story of one of its main characters will be told.

Although the first installment was written and directed by Zack Snyder, this time the project is led by one of the protagonists of Army of the Dead.

In addition to Ward (Dave Bautista) and Vanderohe (Omari Harwick), another acclaimed character in Army of the Dead, was Ludwig Dieter, a master locksmith played by German actor Matthias Schweighofer.

Army of Thieves is directed by the young performer and will follow the background of his character in a film not so attached to the zombie universe.

The producer of the first feature film and wife of Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, said that Army of Thieves will be more of a romantic comedy but also promises a lot of emotion like the previous one.

As for the plot, it is known that the story will focus on Dieter time before joining Ward’s mercenary team and starting the zombie battle in Las Vegas. Another novelty is that there will be a new character who will become relevant together with the director and protagonist.

It is about Gwendoline, who still does not know anything about her role, it was confirmed that she will be played by Nathalie Emmanuel, actress of Game of Thrones.

At the moment there are no advances on this new project but it is expected that more details will be provided shortly, Matthias Schweighofer recently expressed himself in an interview for ScreenRat; “I just finished a prequel about my character, so it’s all in that movie,” the actor said.

” I can’t talk about Dieter’s biography because it has led him to be the way he is, because that would be a spoiler. But you will love the prequel. Your trip to the United States is incredible. It’s crazy. ” Added.