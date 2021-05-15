Netflix prepares a ‘The Bridgertons’ spin-off about Queen Charlotte

Netflix does not plan to waste the phenomenon of ‘The Bridgertons’. In addition to continuing to work on the second season of the series, the streaming platform has also launched the first spin-off that arises from this universe of high pompadour dances and the loves and heartbreaks of London high society.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, The new series will be a prequel focusing on the past of Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the main series. It will be a miniseries that will show us his rise to power and, of course, his love affairs. It will not be the only known character that we will see in the spin-off: the appearance of a young Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the protagonist family, and Lady Danbury, the character of Adjoa Andoh, has also been confirmed. Shonda Rhimes herself will be in charge of the script for the miniseries.

Changes in the ‘Bridgertonverse’

Netflix has announced more changes within what they already mention as ‘Bridgertonverse’. Chris Van Dusen, showrunner of the first season of ‘The Bridgertons’, is also the foreman of the second but he will cede the position to Jess Brownell from the third because “he has his sights set on new stories to tell.” Brownell has been a part of Shondaland for a long time and was involved in the show’s first two seasons so she knows the universe well.

Both Shondaland and Netflix have big plans for ‘The Bridgertons’, which became one of the biggest premieres of the platform (according to data from Netflix itself). The idea is still to make eight seasons, one for each Julia Quinn book.. For now they have pending the premiere of the second season, this time focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and we are also looking forward to knowing who will put himself in the shoes of the young Queen Charlotte in the prequel.