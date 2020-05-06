Netflix is ​​preparing a sequel to the action movie “Extraction”, which premiered a couple of weeks ago, and for this new film it will again feature Joe Russo as one of its top managers.

The specialized media Deadline pointed out that Russo, who triumphed with his brother Anthony directing “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), will be a scriptwriter and producer of this sequel, just as he was on the tape. original of “Extraction”.

It is not yet confirmed that its protagonist, Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the Marvel tapes), and its director, Sam Hargrave, will return in this continuation, although Joe Russo is confident that both will join this new project.

It is also assumed that Anthony Russo, who always works with his brother for four hands, is involved at least as a producer in this new film.

“The deal is closed for me to write ‘Extraction 2’ and we are now in the early stages of what the story may be about,” Joe Russo told Deadline.

“We are still not sure if the story will go back or forth in time. We propose a very open ending that leaves questions for the public, “he added.

Russo hopes that Hargrave, who debuted as the principal director with “Extraction” and who had previously been second unit director on “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” will get back behind the scenes.

In the image a record of the American filmmaker Joe Russo. EFE / Facundo Arrizabalaga / Archive

(EFEI0023 /)

And he clarified that he prefers to work on the script before showing it to Hemsworth to try to convince him to return.

Scripted and produced by the two Russo brothers, “Extraction” featured the dangerous rescue of a boy by a mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth).

Netflix said last weekend that “Extraction” is on the way to being the biggest premiere of a movie on the “streaming” platform, since it estimates that 90 million accounts will have seen it in its first four weeks.

However, the method that the platform uses to define a view is controversial: it is enough for a user to see specific content for two minutes for it to be posted.

“It’s long enough to indicate that that choice was deliberate,” Netflix defended in January by changing its definition of what it means by viewing.

Although at the end of each year it always publishes the most viewed content in each country and around the world in the last twelve months, Netflix is ​​a fairly reserved audiovisual platform when it comes to revealing its audience data and only rarely does it facilitate the number of viewers who have watched a series or movie.