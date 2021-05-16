Netflix prepares a prequel to ‘The Bridgertons’ starring Queen Charlotte

Next to Lady’s gambit Y Lupine, The Bridgertons has stood out for being one of the last great successes of Netflix. The adaptation of the books by Julia Quinn has conquered the audience with its twists and love plots sifted in the purest style of Shonda rhimes (which produces the series with its Shondaland label), and the company is currently involved in the development of its second season, where it would repeat Chris Van Dusen as a showrunner. It will be the last time I do it since, facing the third and fourth installments, The Bridgertons will experience a change of creator, as Deadline collects.

Parallel to the replacement of Van Dusen at the hands of Jess brownell (who has already worked as a scriptwriter for both Scandal as in The Bridgertons themselves) this same medium echoes the launch of a spin-off of the series. Or, considering your timeframe, of a full-fledged prequel written by Rhimes herself: Netflix is ​​developing a new series focused on the youth of Queen Charlotte, embodied in the platform’s hit by Golda rosheuvel. In addition to examining their first romantic adventures, this new format will feature the presence of a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, who have also appeared in the series.

At the moment Netflix has not confirmed members of the cast, and what is most striking about the project is the freedom with which it will necessarily be attacked: Queen Charlotte is an original creation of The Bridgertons, so that her attachment to the literary saga of Julia Quinn will be first and foremost anecdotal. The platform has also not announced a release date yet, and it may later come to the second season of The Bridgertons, which is in post-production. For now, Netflix’s plan would contemplate that the series lasted up to eight seasons, as many as books Quinn has written.

