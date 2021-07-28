Netflix prepares a live-action series for Netflix

According to new information on the internet, Netflix is ​​working on a live-action Pokémon series. Know the details!

Great news for Pokémon fans. The medium Variety reported that Netflix is ​​working on a live-action series, which is in full development phase. This fiction was apparently created by Joe Henderson, the Lucifer series co-showrunner.

After becoming known in 1995, Pokémon continues to be a very profitable franchise worldwide. For this reason, with the passage of time, new titles were launched about these characters that are part of the story. Now, Netflix made the decision to carry out a live-action series, which will be a great challenge and will have to exceed the expectations of all fans.

The live-action series will be in the same vein as the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which was released a few years ago and was also live-action. This film was carried out by Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, and received a good acceptance on the part of the public. Although there was talk about a possible sequel, there is no confirmed information yet.

A live-action series

Joe Henderson will be in charge of Netflix’s new live-action Pokémon series by hand. Currently, it is also focused on the last season of Lucifer, which can also be seen on the streaming platform.

With this new live-action series on the way, Netflix became a platform where Pokémon fans can find great content about the franchise. During the last years, the streaming service included in its catalog different series based on the stories of these characters.

For the moment, we will have to wait if more information comes to light in this regard. Although the project was not confirmed by Netflix, the truth is that the rumors are very strong and there is no doubt that the service is very interested in Pokémon.