Netflix prepares a biopic of the band KISS

Musical biopics are a mine to be exploited, or so it seemed at least when Bohemian Rhapsody became the great sensation of 2018. That’s where it came from Rocketman (having in charge even the same person who had completed the shooting of the Queen film, Dexter fletcher) and also the implementation of Elvis. One failed to emulate the success of Bohemian Rhapsody and the other has been indivisibly linked to COVID-19, as it was during filming in Australia that Tom Hanks contracted the virus. The movie of Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler is still in production (its premiere is set for the June 3, 2022) and the fever for biopics has lost intensity.

Not enough, in any case, for the rights of the band KISS have not been the subject of a recent spectacular battle between companies. According to Deadline, Netflix has emerged victorious and can already promote a biopic focused on the glam rock group, giving all the rush in the world as evidence that it already has a director and screenwriter. The first is going to be Joachim Rønning, which together with Espen Sandberg directed so much Bandits (with Salma Hayek Y Penelope Cruz) What Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and solo sign the most recent Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. As for the script, it will be written by Ole sanders from a draft of William Blake Herron.

The title of the biopic is Shout It Out Loud, and features the band members Gene Simmons Y Paul stanley as godparents. The film will focus on the days when Simmons and Stanley were misfits from Queens who “formed a unique friendship”, and how it later gave way to a successful band, with classics in their repertoire of the caliber of Strutter, Rock and Roll All Nite or I Was Made for Lovin ‘You. The band, completed by Ace frehley Y Peter criss, not only went down in history for his songs but for his clothing (with unforgettable makeup) and the elaborate staging of his concerts, with fireworks in between.

Netflix would be about to conclude its negotiations to get the rights to the film, which still has a long way to go to be finalized and to designate the components of its cast.