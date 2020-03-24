Netflix premieres the Freud series, inspired by the father of psychoanalysis

Netflix debuts the Freud series, inspired by the father of psychoanalysis | Instagram

The Netflix streaming platform brought us good news today and one more reason to be home, premiere just today the long-awaited series “Freud”, which tells the story of the father of psychoanalysis.

It is a production of drama, suspense Y thriller which is expected to be one of the most viewed series this year.

It will tell the story of Freud, a young psychoanalyst eager to gain a foothold in 19th century Vienna. He will try to solve bloody crimes with a medium and a detective with great obstacles.

This series was directed by Austrian director Marvin Kren, who is known for his work on the gender from movies terror.

His psychoanalysis and the concepts of it, the me and the super me did not come out of nowhere. They are based on the experiences of a tormented genius who knows, first hand, the multiple faces of the human being, “confessed Marvin in an interview with Vogue.

It consists of 8 episodes approximately 45 minutes each one, so that it does not become boring but leaves you wanting more.

Each chapter in the series aims to demonstrate a characteristic of Freud’s thinking so it will show different things.

Freud not a biographical series, but he was chosen as one of the great thinkers of history to star in a hunt for unscrupulous criminals.

According to screenwriters of history, Stefan Brumer Y Benjamin Hessler, the story was born four years ago.

We want to show a never before seen Freud: a man in search of recognition, caught between two women, reason and instinct. His psychoanalysis and the concept of ego are based on the experiences of a troubled genius, “both confessed.

This new series will undoubtedly do more entertaining this quarantine, since despite being in isolation Netflix has a endless movies Y series within its catalog.

