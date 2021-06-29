Netflix premieres ‘Somos.’, The Mexican series that narrates the drug trafficking massacre in Allende – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A new series on drug trafficking comes to Netflix, but this time it will show what happened ten years ago in Allende, a city in the state of Coahuila. It’s about Somos.

From March 18 to 20, 2011, a massacre took place in the city of Allende, Coahuila, where inhabitants of the population were killed at the hands of the criminal group Los Zetas and members of the Municipal Police.

The series was created by the North American producer, James Schamus, who participated in the production of the film Secret in the Mountain.

Schamus came across a text from journalist Ginger Thompson; How the United States unleashed a massacre in Mexico, where he recounted the massacre that occurred in Mexican territory.

This is how the producer learned about the massacre caused by the Zetas, after someone from the region leaked information about two of the organization’s most wanted drug lords.

After the drug traffickers took revenge against the possible perpetrators, ending the lives of innocent people, the event was silenced, there were no accused and the survivors could not speak after what happened.

“We did it with great respect and with the desire to tell this story, but, above all, we wanted to give a human face to this violence that leaves us insensitive in Mexico. The figures, the numbers and the percentages do not tell us anything, ”said the series writer Fernanda Melchor.

Are. arrives on Netflix next Wednesday, June 30. It will have six episodes and will be available together with a virtual exhibition of the Museum of Memory and Tolerance, in this exhibition are the details of Somos. and a tribute is paid to the victims.