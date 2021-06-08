Netflix premieres for this week from June 7 to 13 | Instagram

Like every week, here in Show News we show you the novelties of the various streaming platforms and in this case we will start with Netflix which has several premieres scheduled for this second week of June.

‘Disomnia’, ‘The dragon of wishes’ and ‘Happy day of your mu3rt3’ are some of the new titles that will enter the Catalogue of the platform.

This is how we are about to welcome the second week of June, we will show you which are the most outstanding film premieres coming to Netflix in the coming days.

And if you like science fiction, don’t lose sight of the ‘thriller’ Disomnia; While if yours are the stories of overcoming, The skater will be your best choice, and if you want to enjoy a great animation adventure, The Dragon of Wishes is your movie.

In addition, as if that were not enough, this week titles such as Feliz día de tu mu3rt3, A Ghost Story and Angry Birds 2: The movie are added to the platform’s catalog.

Here is the list of movies that will premiere on Netflix from June 7 to 13.

1

Dysomnia

Starring Gina Rodriguez, the film takes place in a dystopian world where human beings are unable to sleep and electronic devices have stopped working.

The only one who can return humanity to its former reality, but to do so, she will have to put her own life at risk.

Premiere: June 9

two

The dragon of wishes

For the boys of the house, the streaming giant premieres the animated film The Dragon of Wishes.

Directed by Chris Appelhans, the film follows Din, a young man who dreams of finding Lina, his best friend from his childhood.

When the wish dragon Long appears in his path, Din asks for his help in finding his old best friend.

On their journey they will have to face numerous dilemmas that will make them see things differently.

Premiere: June 11

3

The skater

La Skater is another of the great feature films that will premiere next week on Netflix.

The film follows Prerna, a young Indian woman who begins to feel attracted to the world of skateboarding.

So much so that he dreams of being able to leave his town to participate in the national championship; although for this he must face an infinity of stones in his way.

Premiere: June 11

4

Happy day of your wife

The t3rr0r tape Happy Your Mu3rt3 Day arrives on Netfix this coming week and the tape introduces us to Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a young woman who after being assassinated, wakes up in a loop on the day of her mu3rt3.

Finding the whereabouts of your as3s1n0 is the only way to end this nightmare.

Premiere: June 7

5

A Ghost Story

The drama A Ghost Story is another of the novelties that you can find in the platform’s catalog.

Starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, the film tells the story of a man who, days after he fell, appears as a ghost near his house.

There, he sees how his wife is still heartbroken by his death3, and this will make him begin to ask himself certain transcendental questions about life and death3.

Premiere: June 7

6

Angry Birds 2: The Movie

Red, Chuck and company come to Netflix with Angry Birds 2: The Movie. In their second cinematic adventure, birds and pigs team up to fight a new common villain named Zeta, who lives on an icy island.

His plan is to throw a huge ball of ice to the island where Red and his friends live to finish them off.

Premiere: June 13

7

Other premieres

– Rainy day in New York

Premiere: June 11

– Tragic jungle

Premiere: June 9

– We follow the plan

Premiere: June 9

– In your dreams

Premiere: June 9

– Actors

Premiere: June 9

– Chouchou

Premiere: June 9

– As in the best movies

Premiere: June 9

– Everyone is crazy

Premiere: June 9

– Your hands on my waist

Premiere: June 9

– Tourist trap

Premiere: June 9

– One day to another

Premiere: June 9

– Terror in the Montparnasse tower

Premiere: June 9

– Stupor and tremors

Premiere: June 9

– Young opportunities

Premiere: June 9

– The porreros brothers

Premiere: June 9