Netflix premieres for this week from July 19 to 25

‘The last love letter’, ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ and ‘Blood red sky’ are some of the films for this week, which will be released within the platform from Netflix, so you shouldn’t miss them.

If you have already seen the trilogy of Terror Street, Igor against Doctor Plague and The Classic Horror Story, don’t let your guard down, as one more week Netflix arrives ready to offer you the best cinematographic content.

And it is that without a doubt, the platform is still determined to make you spend a summer of fear, and these next few days will premiere the horror drama Blood Red Sky.

However, if you are more of romantic dramas, The Last Love Letter is your movie, and if what you like is animation, the streaming giant incorporates Trollhunters: The Awakening of the Titans, and anime to its catalog Words that bubble like soda.

And as if that were not enough, this week the third installment of the musical comedy Pitching the note arrives on the famous Netflix platform, ready to make you an afternoon at the movies.

Then the films premiering on Netflix from July 19 to July 25:

1

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

This week comes to Netflix Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the film starring the characters from the series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, produced by Guillermo del Toro.

This time, your mission is to confront the Arcane Order, an organization that seeks to summon a group of ancient titans to put an end to humanity.

two

Words that bubble like soda

The film tells the story of a young man, who uses poetry to communicate, and a girl, whose shyness prevents her from showing her feelings.

Fate unites them during a summer day and little by little they discover that they are capable of communicating in a very unique way.

3

Blood red sky

The film follows a woman with a strange illness, who sees her worst nightmare come true during a plane trip with her son.

On the flight he does not hesitate to face a group of terrorists, but for this he will have to reveal that secret that he has always wanted to keep hidden.

4

The last love letter

Starring Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan and Joe Alwyn, and based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, the film introduces us to Ellie, a journalist who discovers a collection of secret letters from 1965.

Intrigued by what they hide, Ellie tries to discover what happened to the protagonists of the love trio that is narrated in them.

5

Anchored

He introduces us to two friends, who during a night of partying create a crowdfunding campaign to raise money with the purpose of developing an application that will revolutionize the technology industry.

The problem comes the next morning, when despite having raised the funds they needed, they do not remember anything about their ambitious project.

6

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Hitting the mark 3

Villains

Sanitation day