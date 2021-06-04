Netflix premieres for this first weekend of June | Instagram

During this weekend, a total of five productions come to Netflix to please its millions of subscribers so if you have nothing to do during this weekend, stay home and enjoy the novelties.

Like every weekend, the famous Netflix platform has prepared some original productions on its platform for subscribers to enjoy these days.

It should be noted that Netflix shows for another month that it is one of the most prolific platforms in the premiere of content.

This is how June, the streaming service will return with the new seasons of some of its most anticipated series: from Elite to Lupine, through the new Sweet Tooth (The deer boy) or Three meters above the sky: The series.

Here are all the details about the Netflix news for this weekend:

1

Sweet Tooth (SERIES)

On a gruesome adventure through a post-apocalyptic world, a half-human, half-deer boy seeks a new beginning accompanied by a surly protector.

two

Xtremo (MOVIE)

In this relentless action thriller, a retired s1car1o seeks revenge on his deadly stepbrother with the help of his sister and a troubled teenager.

3

Breaking the Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (DOCUMENTARY)

Sir David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine the collapse of the Earth’s biodiversity and explain that we have time to avoid crisis.

4

Human body: An endearing world (DOCUMENTARY)

The latest scientific advances and the most compelling personal stories are combined in this enlightening docuseries on the incredible workings of the human body.

5

Cats: An Ode to Cat Love (MOVIE)

Documentalists capture on video the daily life, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats, with all their curiosity and cuteness.