Netflix premieres for the last weekend of March

This weekend original productions for all types of users are ready from this Friday, March 26 on the Netflix platform, so if you still have nothing to see and stay at home, do not hesitate to take a look at the news.

Finally, Friday arrives, the most anticipated day of each week, and with it, Netflix premieres ready to enjoy from the comfort of home.

This Friday, March 26, the famous streaming platform surprises its millions of users with new developments within its extensive catalog.

As you can see, after a year with reduced work due to the health contingency, Netflix found a way to stay afloat.

And this is how despite the fact that many series and movies had to delay their stipulated premiere date, the streaming giant did not run out of titles to renew its platform.

In fact, so far in March, he has already made two premieres that are all the rage and promise to continue hooking crowds with his next seasons: Sky Rojo and Who m @ to Sara.

The first, created by Álex Pina, arrived on Netflix on March 19 and the second, a Mexican thriller where revenge prevails, was published just a few hours ago.

Netflix premieres for the weekend:

1

The Irregulars (SERIES)

This new Netflix original production places us in 19th century England, where a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of “Dr. Watson ”and his partner“ Sherlock Holmes ”.

two

Nailed It: Double Trouble (SERIES)

Now there is fun and disorder for two, because in pairs, from best friends to siblings, they show how hard they work with baking … and how bad it turns out for them.

3

The Camp of My Life (MOVIE)

This musical tells the story of an African-American who takes a leap of faith and attends summer camp.

Despite everything that happened, he would never have realized that there he would find the love of his life and his place in the world.

4

A trip to the past (MOVIE)

The comic film brings together two friends who embark on a journey full of jokes that will drive anyone crazy.

What we will see will be hidden cameras. The film is from the same producer as “El Abuelo Sin Verguenza”.