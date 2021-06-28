Netflix premieres for July 2021 in Mexico: series and movies

Netflix Mexico premieres in series and movies during July involve several childhood classics from different generations. The platform will present news related to Pokémon, through Pokémon Travel: The Series and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated series inspired by events not covered in He-Man.

This load of classic references is combined with other more current ones, with premieres such as Resident Evil: infinite darkness, an adaptation of the video game animated in 3D; o Transformers: the war for Cybertron – Kingdom, to give continuity to the universe of robot cars. The first series will arrive on Netflix Mexico during the first days of the month, while the second will do so towards the end.

In the movies section, Netflix Mexico will offer the three parts of La calle del terror on three different dates. Terror will have special weight during July, with the incorporation of films such as The 8th night, The classic horror story, among others. Balancing the genres a bit, a contemporary classic is added to the Netflix releases: Kung Fu Panda 3, the end of one of the most important movie sagas of recent years.

Series

Young Highnesses – July 1, 56k Generation – July 1, Pokémon Travel: The Series, Part 1 through July 4 – July 1, Mortal, Season 2 – July 2 We Are United – July 5, Cat People – July 7, Canine Friends, Season 2 – July 7 Neighbors War – July 7. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – July 8. Atypical, Season 4 – July 9 Biohackers, Season 2 – July 9 A Place to Dream, Season 3 – July 9 Ridley Jones: The Museum Keeper – July 13 Heists – July 14 Beastars, season 2 – July 15. Never have I, season 2 – July 15. Peppa Pig, Season 6 – July 15 Love of the First Beast – July 21 Playing with fire: Brazil – July 21. Red Sky, Season 2 – July 23. Masters of the Universe: Revelation – July 23 Transformers: War for Cybertron – Kingdom – July 29 Glow Up, season 3 – July 30. Outer Banks: Season 2 – July 30. How to sell drugs online (fast) – Still to be defined.

Films



Girl on the Third Floor – July 1 Kung Fu Panda 3 – July 1 Street of Terror (Part 1): 1994 – July 2 The 8th night – July 2. Igor Grom vs. Plague Doctor – July 7. How to Train Your Dragon July 3-7. Happy death day 2 – 8 July. The Street of Terror (Part 2): 1978 – July 9. How I Became a Superhero – July 9 That summer – July 9. Magical Park – July 9. Penguin Bloom – July 12. The Classic Horror Story – July 14. The perfect pair – July 15. My friend Amanda – July 15. Deadly Dream – July 16 – Street of Terror (Part 3): 1666 – July 16 – TrollHunters: Rise of the Titans – July 21 Portraits of a war – July 22. Erased Heart – July 22. Anchored – July 23 Blood Red Sky – July 23 Bartkowiak – July 28 Night School – July 28 The Last Mercenary – July 30.

