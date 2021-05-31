Netflix premieres during June 2021 in Mexico: series and movies

New month, new options in Netflix. The platform incorporates a couple of dozen series and movies to its catalog. Among the news there are updates on recent series and movies that in recent years have had a positive impact on the industry. The offer includes animations and comic series.

One of the most anticipated releases of the month is the second season of Lupine, which can be enjoyed from June 11. To this production, Netflix adds the fourth season of Elite, which will premiere on June 18. In the film section, perhaps the most important is The KKKlan Infiltrator, directed by Spike lee. A title that in 2018 received very good reviews.

To these productions are added animated series, romance, drama and action, with the fourth season of Black lighthing among the first options to consider. Its fourth season will premiere on June 29. Then, all Netflix premieres in series and movies during the month of June.

Series



The real housewives of Atlanta, seasons 3 and 4 – June 1 Ten feet above the sky, season two – June 3. Feel good, season 2 – June 4 Lupine, season 2 – June 10 Lupine, season 2 – June 11 Fresh, fried and crunchy – June 9 Fresh, fried and crunchy Love (special guests: married couple) and Divorce), Season 2 – June 12 Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe – June 14. Elite short stories: Nadia Guzmán – June 15 Elite short stories: Ander Omar Alexis – June 16. Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel – June 17, Workin ‘Moms, Season 5 – June 15, Saint and Strangers – June 15, The Gift, Season 3 – June 17, Black Summer, Season 2 – June 17. World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – June 18 Elite, Season 4 – June 18 Yet – June 19 Playing With Fire, Season 2 – June 23 Naked Director, Season 2 – June 24 Godzilla : A Singular Point, Season 1 – June 24 The Seven Deadly Sins, Season 5 – June 28 Sex / Life – June 25 Black Lightning, Season 4 – June 29 Record of Ragnarok To define.

Films

Tokyo Ghoul S – June 1 Carnival – June 2 Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie – June 3 Alan Daldaña: ​​My Poor Life – June 3 The Orphanage – June 3 The KKKlan Infiltrator – 3 June Blind Intersections – June 3 Breaking the Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet – June 4 Extreme – June 4 Stuck – June 5 A Vigilante – June 5 Dysomnia – June 9 Jungle Tragic – June 9 Bumblebee – June 13 Captain Phillips – June 15 Headspace: Relax Your Mind – June 15 Parenting – June 18 The House of Flowers: The Movie – June 23 Sisters in The Clues – June 24 Three Identical Strangers – June 28 Primetime – June 30 Jumanji – June 30

