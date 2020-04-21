Netflix Premieres Documentary on Michael Jordan’s Story | Instagram

The Netflix platform this time pleases all sports and basketball fans with a new documentary film which relates the life of ex-basketball player Michael Jordan.

The documentary’s title is ”The last dance” and recounts the career of the great basketball player in the NBA and one of the greatest legends.

It is available on the streaming platform since yesterday with its first two chapters, becoming one of the most anticipated series by sports fans.

It is here where you can appreciate and meet one of the best athletes that have existed in history.

This documentary talks about the last season Jordan with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-1998.

There the player is presented as he was with all his teammates and as he was sometimes seen as a villain.

In the series we can see characters like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, some interviews with figures like Kobe Bryant and even the former President of the United States, Barak Obama.

Recall that Michael Jordan said goodbye to basketball in April 2003 with 22 years playing it, six championships and endless prizes.

Michael Jordan managed to make a total of 32 thousand 900 points in more than 42 thousand minutes played in his entire career, being one of the best players in history.

In 1993 it was the player with the most points in final matches consecutive scoring 40 points, which earned him a record within the NBA.

Thanks to his great performance and passion, his work managed to enter the Hall of Fame on September 11, 2009.

Basketball has been everything to me and it still is, ” Michael said in a memory.

