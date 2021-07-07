Netflix premieres a trailer for the new Transformers movie | Pixabay

Unfortunately the trilogy what Netflix Transformers production is nearing its end and recently the platform shared the trailer for the last chapter, so keep reading to find out everything that happened.

The Transformers franchise is more reactivated than ever and the brand has begun production of its next live-action film: Rise of the Beasts.

However, this is not the only project that is underway on the saga, but Netflix also takes advantage of the rights it has for the premiere of one more production.

It should be noted that the streaming platform had already developed two animations and is soon to release the third and last.

However, for those who are not very familiar with this, it is War of Cybertron, a sequence of animated feature films that was placed in the catalog of the chain in question.

The first two fragments recounted the entire war that was fought on the planet where the Autobots and Decepticons were housed, including the search for resources in another part of the galaxy.

After the desperate attempt to get something specific, the spice makes one of its first contacts with Earth and in fact, this will be the plot that Kingdom, the next release, unfolds.

Thus, following the line of products in real action, the next installment of Netflix will also include the Maximals and Predacons.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, part of the story was revealed in the company’s synopsis, which can be read below.

After a crash landing on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons face off against two rival Cybertronian factions from a future their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut. .

Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to take on the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the lost Allspark.

However, the Predacons control the Golden Disc, a mysterious artifact that has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an incalculable advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime.

It should be noted that the film will be available to subscribers from July 29 of this year.

Transformers is an American science fiction and action film series directed by Michael Bay, and based on toys created by Hasbro and Tomy.

The first film, Transformers, was released in 2007; the second, Revenge of the Fallen, in 2009; the third, The Dark Side of the Moon, in 2011; the fourth, The era of extinction, in 2014; the fifth, The Last Knight, 123 in 2017. There was also a spin-off, titled Bumblebee, released in 2018.

It is worth mentioning that the franchise is produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures, being the most important film franchise for the production company, achieving a combined box office of US $ 4,853,126,082 for the 6 films.