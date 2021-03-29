Netflix plans to release 40 new anime during 2021

After the enormous success of Castlevania, or the more recent Blood of Zeus, it seems that Netflix he is finding a taste for producing his own anime series. So much so, that the company took advantage of the Expo AnimeJapan 2021 in Tokyo to announce that it is already preparing to launch up to 40 new anime titles this year.

“We want to be able to pride ourselves on being the leading entertainment destination with good quality content,” stated Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s leading anime producer in an interview with Bloomberg, directly related to the growth of our anime«.

Among other original titles, these new Netflix anime will include some adaptations of the manga such as The Way of the Househusband, which will debut on April 8; Yasuke, who will arrive on April 29; Record of Ragnarok, already dated for June; as well as adaptations of games such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which joins the recently released series based on Valve’s DOTA 2. What is not clear is whether the broadcasting platform will also be counting among these titles other series or adaptations of live-action anime, such as the already prepared return of the classic Cowboy Bebop.

While this type of oriental animation is not to everyone’s taste, according to The New York Times, Netflix said that the number of households that aired its anime offerings last year has increased by more than half since 2019. And it is that the world anime market reached 23,000 million revenues last year, and a quite remarkable growth is expected for the next few years, with estimates that would reach more than $ 36 billion by 2025.

This is not why the recent news in December was surprising, where we already anticipated Sony’s intentions to buy the Crunchyroll platform for almost 1,200 million. A clear declaration of intent vis-à-vis Netflix, although for the moment this sale has been delayed due to an antitrust investigation from the US.