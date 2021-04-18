Netflix pays 150 million dollars for this movie! | Instagram

The famous Netflix platform paid a total of $ 150 million for this film and if you have not seen it yet, this is the right time to do it and we also leave you the trailer so you can take a look at it.

It is a film that stars the famous actor Ryan raynolds which is essential within the Netflix billboard.

More and more options are emerging to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; However, despite the competition, the Netflix platform continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand worldwide.

It should be mentioned that this is mainly because it bets on the best film releases, from the most recent to the classics.

Recall that since the arrival of Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the streaming giant is now looking for a way to standing out before the competition.

And precisely under this panorama in which the quarantine has represented greater competition, is that Netflix now invests more and more in its movies, series and shorts.

It is for that reason that the famous platform With a red logo, he has paid more than 150 million dollars to create a film that he considered essential for his billboard within the titles of his own productions.

This is nothing about Squad 6, a film that is starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, and Dave Franco, undoubtedly great actors in the world of action.

It was due to the high demand for action movies that Netflix decided to offer the most money to create it, as there were multiple challenges to produce it, however, once again this multi-million dollar company succeeded.

This film tells the story followed in six from different parts of the world, and in them an agent with ambition and a unique desire to leave his past behind to change the future, this after a multimillionaire genius of technology simulates his death3 and conforms to This coveted international team to overthrow a dangerous dictator, to achieve it, the protagonists embark on a risky mission from which they will have no return.

As we mentioned before, 6 Underground (its name in English) is an American action and comedy film directed by Michael Bay, from a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco.

It is worth mentioning that Bay was in charge of producing the film with Ian Bryce, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

It was on March 7, 2018 that it was reported that Michael Bay would direct the action and suspense film 6 Underground, based on the script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, which would be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger along with Bay. .

In May 2018 it was reported that Netflix would distribute the film, in an attempt to create a new action franchise with Ryan Reynolds starring in the title role.

Then in July 2018 Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz joined the cast, while in August of the same year Mélanie Laurent and Peyman Maadi were included in the cast of the movie.

Main production started on July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, Italy (Florence, Rome, Taranto, Siena and Frascati) and the United Arab Emirates (Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Liwa Oasis, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah).

Principal photography took place on December 5, 2018 and it was announced that the production cost reached US $ 150 million, making it the second most expensive film on the Netflix platform since the Will Smith Bright film.