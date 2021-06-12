Netflix opens online store with articles from the most popular series | pixabay

In bliss online store You can find casual clothes and action figures from the anime series ‘Yasuke’ and ‘Eden’, as well as many more, since the Netflix company is more than determined to now sweep this type of market.

Everything seems to indicate that Netflix seeks to expand its market and for that reason that it diversifies into toys, games and clothing based on its most famous programs, taking advantage of famous people to obtain income, in the same way that Walt Disney does.

The streaming service recently launched its Netflix.shop, a retail arm of the company that will sell select products from its catalog of shows and movies.

As part of the launch, Netflix will present a collection of anime-inspired products, and is also working on products from other shows, according to a statement sent yesterday, Thursday, June 10.

Items Netflix will start with include casual clothing and action figures from the anime series ‘Yasuke’ and ‘Eden’, along with clothing and decorative items inspired by the show ‘Lupine’.

It should be noted that the store will open first in the United States before expanding to other countries in the world and Latin America, Netflix announced in the statement.

The truth is that the move to commercialization is a logical extension for the company, after some major studies found that billions of dollars in revenue are generated from toys, collectibles and other goods based on characters and programs. popular.

Disney ‘Star Wars’ movies and shows alone have generated tens of billions in merchandise sales.