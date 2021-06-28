Netflix now lets you watch series and movies while they download

Netflix has started the week with news for Android users, who now can watch partially downloaded series and movies. In this way, it is no longer necessary to wait until the download is complete to access the content, at least to the point where it is available.

According to the streaming platform, the option was designed for specific cases that require almost immediate access to the material. It may be due to the need to start the download in moments before a flight or long trip, in which a connection is not available to continue it.

Starting today, Netflix users on Android smartphones and tablets can watch series and movies offline even if your download has not finished. To access this possibility, it is necessary to have version 7.64 or higher of the application for the Google mobile OS.

Partially downloaded content can be viewed in two sections of the Netflix app: in downloads and in line “Keep watching…”. Once the user regains access to an Internet connection, the streaming platform automatically invites them to continue with the download.

While the option to watch partially downloaded Netflix series and movies comes to Android first, the service does not forget about iOS. The iPhone app will begin testing a similar feature “in the coming months.”

Netflix expands the options for playing series and movies

By playing partially downloaded series and movies, Netflix adds a feature that may be of great interest to the public. It is true that the deployment scenarios seem very specific, but it is not bad to have this possibility available.

In recent years, Netflix has dramatically improved the experience with downloaded series and movies. Months ago, for example, it presented “Downloads for you”, an option also momentarily exclusive for Android. What it does is automatically download new content that the platform thinks you might like. To do this, it is based on an algorithm that studies your reproduction habits.

In 2019, meanwhile, it introduced “Smart Downloads,” a feature that automatically removes an episode already watched and replaces it with the next one on the playlist.

