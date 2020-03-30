Publication throws social media into disarray

Too good to be true ! This is what should have been said by the thousands of Internet users, steeped in hope and a little too quickly fallen into the panel of a publication on social networks relatively well put together. Like the official Netflix account, a non-certified account (but mimicking the codes of the official reference) has indeed broadcast the so-called program of releases planned for January 2020 on the SVOD service.

And it produced its small effect: it was about the arrival of the integrals of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones or the anime One Piece, from one of the most popular manga (and long) in the world.

Judge by yourself :

For obvious competitive reasons (Star Wars, for example, it is Disney, which has just launched the most dangerous competitor to Netflix …), this program, although enticing, was however improbable. What has not failed to remember with humor, as usual, the CM of the real account of Netflix France …