Netflix: New seasons of Cobra Kai, The Witcher and You will be released in the last quarter of the year – Tomatazos

All film and television productions were affected by the pandemic. Recording them has become much more complicated by the new rules and measures that productions have to take and that they are hardly fully understanding. July has been two years since we last saw a Marvel movie, for example.

Since the cinemas were closed, streaming has gained much more force than it already had. The problem is that the productions of giants like Netflix were also affected by the pandemic. Also in December, it is two years since we last saw episodes of two popular series on this streaming service: The Witcher – 67% and You – 80%. The production of both series had delays caused by the pandemic.

Netflix has just released a video for its investors (via JoBlo) in which it explains how it fared financially in the first quarter of this year. They had predicted that by the end of that period they would have 210 million subscribers globally. They were wrong by 2 million. They had 208 million subscribers. In the video they said that the culprit, of course, was Covid-19 and the delay of their most popular series. In that sense they are hopeful that in the second half of the year their numbers will look better:

We believe that the growth of paid subscriptions was delayed due to the long delay caused by Covid-19 in 2020 and a lighter programming in the first half of this year, which was caused by delays in productions derived from the pandemic. We continue to anticipate a strong second half with the return of new seasons of some of our best hits, as well as an exciting lineup of films.

Precisely in that video Ted Sarandos spoke of this situation, but revealed that in the last quarter of the year the new seasons of The witcher, You and Cobra Kai – 95%, as well as some movies that were also affected:

What happened in the first part of this year was that many projects that we expected to be released earlier had to be postponed due to delays in post-production and delays derived from Covid. We think that we will return to a much more stable state in the second half of the year. That can certainly happen in the fourth quarter when we have new seasons of some of our most popular shows like The witcher, You Y Cobra Kai, as well as large productions that reached the market slower than we would have liked, such as Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai It has generated many expectations because it is the first that has been produced by Netflix. On the other hand, the same has happened with the third season of You. It is the first that is not going to be based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes, although the truth be told, the series had already begun to separate from the novels since the second season.

Changing the subject, we must remember that Netflix has generated a good reputation for the good treatment it gives its directors. The most recent case is Zack Snyder who said it was the complete opposite of his experience with Warner to the degree that Army of the Dead is his Snyder Cut from that movie.

It was the most rewarding experience making this movie. This is the movie. There are no other cuts from her. I didn’t have to fight them. It was quite the opposite. This is the director’s cut and you’ll see it first. You don’t have to see the bastard version first, there’s just the awesome version

