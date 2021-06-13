Netflix musical trailer

Andrew Garfield stars’Tick, tick … boom‘, the adaptation of the Broadway musical that focuses on the creator of’ Rent ‘. The film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’), in which he will mark his directing debut. Will musicals save the movies in 2021?

‘Rent’ is such an iconic musical that it even has a musical telling how it was created, and now it’s coming to Netflix: ‘Tick, tick … boom‘opens next fall to tell the story of Jonathan Larson and has just released his first ‘teaser’ trailer, in which we learn that the creator and composer is in a race against time to create something extraordinary. Starring Andrew Garfield, the film marks the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of ‘Hamilton’ and the next ‘In a neighborhood in New York’.

The film begins when Larson is a young theater composer who waits tables in a New York restaurant to pay the bills. It’s 1990, and the idea that will change your life is materializing in your head. He feels the pressure from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra shipp) and also from his friend Michael (Robin of Jesus), who want you to follow through on your dream. Meanwhile, on the streets, the AIDS epidemic is making its way and Larson asks himself a fundamental question: What are we supposed to do with the time we have? “

That is how amazing it looks the first trailer published by Netflix:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And so it is the official poster:

Netflix

The film also has in its cast with Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford and Judith Light, and adapts the Broadway musical autobiographically created by Larson himself at the hands of Steven Levenson. Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io