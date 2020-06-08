Netflix: Movies to empower women. | Special Movie “The Good Wife”

Just one week after starting June, surely you already took a look at the premieres of the month in Netflix, but now, we share a very special selection of movies to empower women, stories full of feeling and reflection that will inspire you to make better decisions.

While, Netflix again surprises with his premieres of both series and movies, we have found several jewels that are well worth a chance of your time, you can enjoy them with your favorite glass of wine, with snacks, accompanied, by video call with the women of your life and more.

The films that you will see in this small list have everything, drama, action, romance, but they are also characterized by showing strong, smart and successful women, who seek to create a difference, Netflix now it motivates us to get out of our comfort zone.

There will be stories that will move you to tears, that will keep you attentive because of the way in which his story, foreign to you, reflects situations that you live in day to day, so enjoy the news of Netflix and why not? That classic movie that always fills your heart with strength.

Netflix and the movies every woman must see to feel empowered, beautiful and successful

Prepare the popcorn, the snack and your drink, get comfortable and enjoy these stories of great women, real emotions and a lot of strength:

The Good Wife (The Wife)

In this 2017 film starring the great Glenn Close, he shows us a woman who has been married for over 40 years to a prodigious writer who receives the Nobel Prize for Literature. The trip to the award ceremony becomes the ideal setting to reflect on their life together and the sacrifices they have made as a couple, even questioning their worth.

Marriage Story

Since 2019 this film was released, it caused a stir to show the reality that thousands of couples live when they separate and it is ideal to understand both positions, to reflect on things that are not right in a relationship and that are damaging us, but also to see the other as a person and not an enemy.

In addition, something that stands out in this film is the ideology of motherhood that society imposes and what it really implies for a woman, it will surely make you reflect on what you can improve.

An indecent proposal

Many couples are faced with the dilemma of how to make love survive when there are financial problems and how far it can go when we make the wrong decision. This story will make you think about what really matters in a relationship and the sacrifices we make for it.

Atomic (Atomic Blonde)

In a list of tapes to empower women there is no shortage of this story that will show you the strength and intelligence of a great woman, as well as great beauty. If yours is the action, this tape is a must.

The arrival

In this film you will immerse yourself in an incredible story about what lies beyond our planet, but also how in the heart we find something that connects us all and how far your intelligence can take you.

Eat, Pray, Love (Eat, Pray, Love)

We have recommended this tape in several selections for the wonderful way it takes you on a journey of self-discovery. With the protagonist, you will learn about the importance of personal fulfillment, spiritual care and why some relationships work and others do not.

