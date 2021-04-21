Netflix movies ‘sit’ fewer subscribers in 2021

The start of 2021 has been difficult for Netflix. (Photo: iStock)

Netflix movies lost momentum that attracted more than 16 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020.

According to its latest revenue report, the streaming platform only added 3.9 million new subscribers between January and March.

The shares of the company based in Santa Clara, California, plummeted 11% after the new subscription data has been released.

What happened to Netflix movies?

The Covid-19 pandemic stopped productions And what was a panacea for Netflix at the beginning of the global health crisis, took its toll at the start of 2021.

With dozens of productions halted, delays in new content launches also undermined the streaming platform’s new subscriber goals.

What were their numbers?

Analysts expected the company to add 6.2 million paid subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, but closed with 3.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“We are focusing on the fundamentals of our business, which remain healthy”, therefore “we anticipate a strong second semester with the launch of new seasons of some of our biggest hits and a good range of movies, “said Netflix.

“We believe that paid membership growth slowed due to the Covid-19 breakthrough in 2020 and a lighter content list in the first half of this year, due to production delays due to the pandemic,” said the company in a statement.

Total Netflix streaming customers stood at 207 million at the end of the third month of the year.

Investors seemed not to take into account that Netflix’s billing jumped 24%, to about $ 7.2 billion, and that its net earnings of 1.7 billion are well above expectations.

Netflix shares fell despite good billing results. Its quarterly revenue increased from $ 5.77 billion to $ 7.16 billion, beating estimates of $ 7.13 billion.

And earnings rose to 1.710 million, or $ 3.75 a share, from 709 million, or $ 1.57 a share, a year earlier.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)