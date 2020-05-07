Netflix Movies Ideal to Entertain Your Kids While Teaching Them Values ​​| Pexels

Netflix movies ideal to entertain your children while teaching them values. Ghibli Study has reached the entertainment platform so we have the best recommendations for your little ones, which will also help promote some essential values ​​so that they grow up being better people.

My neighbor Totoro

This magic movie will teach your children the importance of familyAs they take their imaginations to another level, it is a film that tells the adventures of two little sisters who move to a new city while they wait for their mother to leave the hospital, finding a magical and very peculiar neighbor.

Kiki: home delivery

It tells the story of a 13-year-old witch who must follow the traditions of your family and move to a new city, so you must find confidence in yourself to earn the trust of all its inhabitants and to choose your delivery service to prosper.

The Little Mermaid’s Quartet

Hersta beautiful movie shows the pollution of the seas and the importance of accepting people for who they are, as well as exploring young children’s abilities to perform tasks that are considered beyond their reach. It is ideal for Small children, they will have a lot of fun meeting new species.

Chihiro’s journey

This movie won a Oscar in 2003 for Best Animated Film, tells the story of a girl who must face a witch to recover her parents, the topics she touches on are the self confidence and fear of new things, to ghosts and mythological creatures.

