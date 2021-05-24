Netflix movie trilogy

Netflix presents the genre triptych ‘The street of terror‘.Leigh janiak signs the three titles The first installment, ‘1994‘will premiere on July 2.

Netflix has brightened the day of horror fans with a more than interesting announcement by publishing the teaser for ‘The street of terror‘, the title of a trilogy of stories that will reach the steaming giant in three consecutive weeks:

‘The Street of Terror, Part 1: 1994‘- Premiere July 3.

‘The Street of Terror, Part 2: 1978‘- Premiere July 9.

‘The Street of Terror, Part 3: 1666‘- Premiere on July 16.

Based on the hit novel series by RL Stine, responsible for the mythical saga ‘Nightmares‘, the plot will introduce us to the sinister story of Derry Shadyside. The official synopsis tells us that, “in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrible events that have haunted their people for generations may all be connected, and that they may be the next targets.

“The fans of ‘The Street of Terror’ are in luck … and with great surprises,” says Stine himself. “I have seen the trilogy and I can say that the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I expected. What fun it is to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life! “

The trilogy has been directed by Leigh janiak, responsible of ‘Honeymoon‘(2014) and director of series chapters such as’scream‘,’Outcast‘ Y ‘Panic‘.

“We shot all three ‘The Street of Terror’ movies in a crazy and bloody summer,” recalls Janiak. “It is a dream that the public can now experience the story in the same way: one after another, only a week apart. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the world of The Street of Terror in 1994, 1978 and 1666 ”.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix

TV Rankings

What to watch on Netflix when you don’t know what to watch

Ranking

The most underrated series

Ranking

TV series that went crazy

Ranking

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io