Netflix movie is Joe Wright’s worst

Almost all truly talented film directors play some adventure they embark on; let alone those who do not smell it or whose filmography are added titles without pain or glory. For the Londoner Joe wright, your first derailment has come with The woman at the window (2021), one of the most recent Netflix movies.

His kinship with The rear window (Alfred Hitchcock, 1954) is so obvious that it is overwhelming, and to emphasize it from the very beginning, quite excessive. It comes from the novel of the same name that it adapts by New Yorker Daniel Mallory (2018). And yet, he departs from the stupendous intrigue of the British master, who deserves his cult, with several twists and turns. its indisputable aroma to the genre giallo by Mario Bava, Lucio Fulci or Dario Argento.

Nor is it very well understood what Joe Wright paints signing this psychological thriller. Maybe he wanted to give himself the pleasure of experimenting; And it would not be a new wish if we consider that, after dramas like Pride and Prejudice (2005), the virtuoso Atonement, Beyond Passion (2007) and The Soloist (2009), had the body for Hanna’s skillful action (2011). ).

And, after returning on his own terms with Anna Karenina (2012), he tried a film project that was about to make him skate before The woman in the window, Pan’s fantasy: Journey to Neverland (2015); while the historical The Darkest Moment (2017) does not abandon its usual channels. In all these precedents we have seen him more clearly inspired than in the soulless Netflix movie.

‘The woman in the window’ reeks of old

Netflix

Much of the problem is because the story of Daniel Mallory, who publishes under the useless pseudonym AJ Finn, she was born old and, therefore, its cinematographic translation as well. To a greater extent the latter if possible because the references that relegate it as an expired proposal are from the big screen. Especially when the writer himself has acknowledged that he should have mentioned Copycat (Jon Amiel, 1995) as a great source of inspiration.

So things, its echoes of what The Woman in the Window tells are so deafening that they ruin the function. Even with the twists that mix different possible resolutions, because there is no novelty in them either. And one would say that it doesn’t matter if the format that Joe Wright offers us here is authentically distinguishable and valuable. But not.

We find traits of the English filmmaker in the visual planning and staging, of course. But the decision, maybe right, to reduce his mannerism usually almost to the minimum expression does not come accompanied by contributions to replace it with something vigorous and defensible in The Woman in the Window.

A cast that deserved better material

Netflix

And look what Joe Wright tries: with the twisted shots, the dynamic montage, the logical soundtrack of the never-appreciated enough Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas) and a priceless cast that does not shineBe it Amy Adams (Arrival) as Anna Fox, Wyatt Russell (Overlord) as David or Fred Hechinger (News from the great world) as Ethan Russell.

Not someone the height of Gary Oldman (Hannibal) may be memorable as Alistair Russell, nor Julianne Moore (The Hours) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Total Eclipse) as their respective characters, nor Brian Tyree Henry (Joker) in the shoes of Detective Little or Anthony Mackie (Million Dollar Baby) as Ed Fox.

And less Tracy Letts (Homeland), author of the script adapted as it was from Insects, Killer Joe (William Friedkin, 2006, 2011) and Agosto (John Wells, 2013), playing Dr. Landy. He would have had to make Daniel Mallory’s novel unrecognizable so that The Woman in the Window wouldn’t stink of old; and Joe Wright, to have made other determinations so that such a Netflix movie would not become the worst of which has directed to date.

