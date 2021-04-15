Netflix moves the controversial canceled Turkish series ‘If Only’ to Spain as ‘If I had known it’

Netflix has announced seven new projects it is working on in our country. It is about three series, two movies and two reality shows that we will see soon on the streaming platform. One of them is the second opportunity of a project of the platform that they canceled with controversy.

These are the three series announced:

– ‘If I had known (If Only)’: Netflix intended to shoot the new Ece Yörenç (‘Fatmagül’) series in Turkey but the government of the country did not grant them the license for the inclusion of a gay character in the plot. Netflix refused to remove the character and have decided to turn it into a Spanish series, which will continue to feature Yörenç behind the scenes. Boomerang will take over and will feature Irma Correa as showrunner and Megan Montaner as protagonist. The story centers on a thirty-year-old who is not happy with her life and wishes she could go back. Thing that happens. He ends up going back 10 years in time but keeps his 30-year head in his 20-year body, and he knows everything that is going to happen in the next 10 years. Will you choose to follow the same path or will you seize the opportunity?

– ‘Baruca’: Series of six chapters created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais, starring Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo. It is centered on an attack on a psychiatric prison from the outside, with the aim of capturing a serial killer inside. The six episodes will run through a single night.

– ‘Privacy’: An ambitious series about the fine line between private and public life and the derision to which women are subjected on social networks, which will focus on a politics with a promising future to which a sex video is leaked. It will star Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ana Wagener and Emma Suárez. It will be created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento and will be shot in Bilbao.

Speaking of movies:

– ‘Through my window’: Adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ariana Godoy, directed by Marçal Forés. It focuses on a girl who is in love with her mysterious neighbor, with whom she has never spoken but is determined to make him fall in love with her too.

– ‘Are you’: Romantic comedy written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor. It will star a man who has a gift of love clairvoyance: with a kiss he can see the moments he will live with the other person before they occur.

Mónica Naranjo and Georgina Rodríguez, new stars of Netflix

Finally, in the realm of reality shows, Netflix has confirmed ‘Amor con baianza’, the program that Mónica Naranjo will present and it will be created by Freemantle. Six couples will go to an exotic place to test their confidence. The twist of ‘Bail Love’ is that a technology will measure whether they are telling the truth or lying through their eyes. And they have also announced ‘Georgina’, centered on Georgina Rodríguez, influencer, contestant of ‘Mask Singer’ and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo.