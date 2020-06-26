Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill together on Enola Holmes | .

The streaming platform Netflix is ​​already preparing a new movie that will star the actress Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill will also play the dectective Sherlock Holmes, the film will be called « Enola Holmes ».

Perhaps the last name of the main character that Brown will play becomes familiar to you, she is the sister of Sherlock Holmes you guessed it.

Netflix has released the first images of « Enola Holmes » where Millie and Henry appear on screen wearing the typical attire of that time.

It may interest you: Netflix: know the July releases that it has for you

Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin. All in the same movie! These are the first images of ‘Enola Holmes’ coming to Netflix in September. pic.twitter.com/SFOh1N9Tnl – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT)

June 25, 2020

The plot of this film is based on Enola, the younger sister of famous detective, at 16, she is an ingenious young woman gifted with intelligence who sometimes surpasses even her brothers.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

According to Screenrush, the official synopsis relates:

England, 1884: a world about to change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Bobby Brown) wakes up and discovers that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind a strange variety of gifts, but no clue as to where she has gone, or why. After living a carefree childhood, Enola is suddenly in the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft «

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Although the platform has not yet confirmed a specific date for the premiere of the film. It was announced that it will arrive on the platform in September, so the followers of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill they will have to be very aware.

The multifaceted actress Helena Bonham Carter will give life to Enola’s mother and her siblings, Mycfroft played by Sam claflin and Sherlock that as already mentioned Henry Cavill will give it life.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The mighty, the glorious, the powerful, and the kind, like a king of ancient myth …. this is Hector. Hope you guys actually like horse content …. because chances are, now that Zeus and Hector are here, you will be getting a lot For me my riding training is all about riding different horses. Over the years Geralt has had many horses named Roach and each one has been different, just like real horses. Every horse has a different personality and way of interacting, way of moving, and feel to ride too. So training on different horses builds up that knowledge that Geralt would naturally have built up over the years. As far as becoming a « horseman » is concerned, I have many many years to go, but I am loving every step of the way. #Hector #Horses # Witcher2 A shared post by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Feb 20, 2020 at 1:48 PST

The tape is directed by Harry bradbeer (director of episodes of series such as Fleabag and Killing Eve), one fact that will surprise you to know is that in addition to being the protagonist Millie also will be a producer of the feature film.

There is no doubt that the talent of the actress He has matured well after his leading role in the Stranger Things series.

Read also: Stranger Things: The fourth season of the series is postponed, the biggest of all