Netflix: Mike Flanagan is going to adapt the comic Something is Killing the Children – Tomatazos

Mike Flanagan is one of the most interesting horror directors. Oculus: The Mirror of Evil – 73% is one of the many proofs of this. Regardless of his work in the cinema, the director has shown on Netflix that he has the same mastery to make series; that was pretty clear with The Haunting of Hill House Y The Haunting of Bly Manor. In fact, he’s developing a couple of horror series for the streaming service giant.

Now we know they have another one in their hands based on one of the most popular horror comics of recent times. According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Comic Book) he and Trevor macy will be in charge of adapting the comic Something Is Killing the Children, from James Tynion IV Y Werther Dell’Edera. So far, Netflix is ​​known for not asking for pilots, but for asking for series directly, perhaps that is why several have not lasted more than one season. That is not the case this time. According to the information we have, only one pilot has been requested. In case they decide to do the series, Macy would be the scriptwriter and showrunner of it. It is not known if Flanagan I would direct a chapter.

What we do know is that both would be executive producers along with the following people from Boom !, the publisher that publishes the comic: Stephen Christy, Ross Richie and Mark Ambrose. James Tynion IV Y Werther Dell’Edera, creators of the comic, are going to be co-executive producers.

If you want to know what this series that won the Eisner for Best New Series is about, here is the official synopsis:

GLAAD-winning writer James Tynion IV (Justice League, Batman: Detective Comics) teams up with artist Werther Dell’Edera (Briggs Land) for a new limited series about looking into the abyss and finding your worst fears by staring back at you . When the children at Archer’s Peak start to disappear, everything seems bleak. Most never return, but those who do have terrible stories — impossible stories about terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. The only hope to find and eliminate the enemy is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who reads believe children and who says she can see the same things they can. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. It’s all that she does and bears the price because it MUST be done.

On the other hand, James Tynion IV spoke about this project when it had just been announced. What he said is that it is an allegory of the social pressures that young people face. The interesting thing is that he decided to show them as monsters that literally come for children. It is a rather striking angle to address the problems that come with growing up and the prejudices that children and adolescents face. Here you can read his exact words:

Something Is Killing the Children is a project that has lived in my head for a long, long time. It was transformed and changed in many ways at different times, but in the end this is the form it should always have taken. There are horrible things in the world that are only visible to young people – unique social pressures and terrors, monsters, formless creatures of fear and terror that hunt children – and although we try to protect them, we fail, time and time again. This is a down-to-earth human story about very earthly human fears that take a more literal and scary form. And then there’s Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters that other adults cannot see. I am very excited for all of you to enter the world that Werther and I have created, so that you can get to know it.

This series has the potential to be the new Stranger Things, hopefully.

