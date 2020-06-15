Netflix, Michele Morrone meets the protagonist of 365 days | Instagram

The movie 356 days Netflix is ​​currently in fashion despite the pandemic everyone is talking about it and especially about Michele Morrone the protagonist.

The platform features an exquisite movie catalog however 365 days has been on everyone’s lips for several days.

Inspired by the writer’s book Blanka Lipińska Originally from Pulawy, Poland has driven not only her readers but now her new fans as well thanks to the film.

However the main character Massimo Toricelli interpreted by Italian Michele Morrone is the one who has stolen the heart of the female audience.

Currently Michelle is 29 years old, the October 3, 1990 in Melegnano, a town in Italy, he began his career in theater and later ventured into film.

Some information that may interest you is that his height is 1.87 meters, He is also a singer and a professional playing the guitar, including one of his songs from his album Dark Room appears in the movie 365 days.

He is considered a humble person, and who would also be fascinated by being able to hug his followers, and who would not like to receive a hug from him.

If you have not had the pleasure of seeing his most recent film, we invite you to do so, but if you prefer to read the book, I will leave you a short description of the same.

Synopsis of the book

« Disgustingly romantic, extremely true and inspiring… Laura, along with her boyfriend Martin and two friends, go on vacation to Sicily. On the second day of her stay, on her twenty-ninth birthday, the woman is kidnapped. «

The kidnapper turns out to be the boss of the Sicilian mafia, extremely handsome, the young man Don- Massimo Toricelli. A man several years earlier had attempted his life. He was shot several times, he almost died, and when His heart stopped beating, he saw a woman before his eyes, and exactly he saw Laure Biel. When he came back to life, he promised himself that he would find the woman he saw. Massimo gives her 365 days to make her love him and stay with him.

