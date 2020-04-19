Netflix: Meet the Best New Horror Movies | Instagram

The catalog of the Netflix Streaming platform is extensive, so perhaps you are tired of looking for what to see, if you are a fan of terror, we especially bring you best new horror movies.

The days are getting longer and the options to see are over for not wanting to keep looking, so we make it easy enough with this selection of movies that you will surely love and fill you with suspense.

Prepare your good endowment Popcorn, candies and drinks to enjoy each of the projections that we will mention below.

Gerald’s Game

It is an incredible American film of psychological terror of the Year 2017 directed and edited by Mike Flanagan and written by Jeff Howard and Flanagan about the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

It tells the story of a couple who decides to go to spend a weekend in a remote area of ​​the city to fix their relationship and decide to try new sexual experiences, but things get quite complicated.

The Bye Bye Man

It is an American film of supernatural terror directed by Stacy Title and written by Jonathan Penner, based on The Bridge to Body Island chapter of Robert Damon Schneck’s The President’s Vampire.

It tells the story of a strange supernatural presence who lives in a house on the outskirts of a university area where three boys move, who ignore the message they have been given: “don’t say his name, don’t think about it”.

Creep 2

It is an American film of psychological terror of the year 2017 directed by Patrick Brice and written by Brice and Mark Duplass.

It tells the story of a university who works making videos to get extra money before finishing his studies and his passion is his YouTube project, a series called “Encounters“, in which he dedicates himself to recording strangers and creating friendship with them.

1922

It is a movie dramatic and terrifying American of the Year 2017 directed by Zak Hilditch and based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King.

It is a drama of psychological terror where the protagonist confesses to the murder of his wife and all the horror that ensued.

XX

It is a movie horror anthology directed by Roxanne Benjamín, Sofía Carrillo, Karyn Kusama, St. Vincent and Jovanka Vuckovic.

A story that is an anthology of four horror stories directed and written by women.

Quenching

It is a movie of terror of the Year 2017 directed by Director of Photography Michael Barrett and written by Simon Barrett.

Tells the story of three american tourists They use a map to go into the jungles of Japan and search for an ancient temple and when the spirits catch them, their adventure turns into a terrible nightmare.

It Comes at Night

It is an American film of post-apocalyptic terror from 2017,6 written and directed by Trey Edward Shults.

It tells the story of a family that lives isolated in a forest, completely removed from humanity and affected by a strange disease.

It gives us a different look at the harsh terrain of the post-apocalyptic world, ravaged by an incredible epidemic, perfect for these times.

.