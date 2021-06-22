Netflix made a big decision during the pandemic

Large companies only think about numbers and financial results, but sometimes they have gestures that honor them like Netflix in the pandemic.

Director of The witcherStephen Surjik has praised the attitude of Netflix during the pandemic, as they made the decision to continue paying members of the production during the shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Netflix he hit squarely by betting heavily on The witcher, since the first season was a tremendous success, so the new chapters are highly anticipated. Although they have suffered delays in filming when the whole world stopped because of the pandemic.

Stephen Surjik, who has worked in The Umbrella Academy Y The witcher, has explained his experience during filming:

“I started this in December 2019. And as you all know, by March 13, 2020, we were all on a plane on our way home wrapped up like we were on our way to Mars. It was two or three months at that point, and I have to say that Netflix paid my team most of the time. I had never seen anything like it. They were really incredibly supportive in a time when everyone was scared and everyone was paranoid that the world was falling apart, and they stood up and did it. “

The Witcher Season 2 Official Synopsis:

Convinced that the life of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) carries the princess Ciri (Freya Allan) to the safest place she knows, Kaer Morhen’s childhood home. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent battle for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.

The first season of The witcher can be enjoyed in Netflix and soon the second will be released.