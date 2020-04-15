Netflix loses a battle but not the war, streaming competition | NETFLIX

Netflix, the biggest streaming platform, is far from being the number one in this social isolation, something that has surprised its creators.

Despite the fact that in these times where users cannot go outside, everyone is at home watching movies and series, it seems that someone else is taking Netflix’s position as the most popular of all, thus losing a battle but not the streaming platform war.

That’s right, these data arose from an analysis carried out by Justwatch, who are dedicated to recording rating numbers and views, so they realized that a very important role is being taken in these days of confinement, this thanks to the fact that they showed you generous and put most of their content for free.

In fact, Netflix did not even take second, nor third place in this analysis, since Filmin took the silver medal and Movistar + bronze, to finish fourth on Netflix.

The American entertainment company has so many users in its database with so many different options that it ended up being very dispersed and not targeting a specific audience

Instead, the competition focused on gaining subscribers promoting the premiere of new series, such as “The conspiracy against America”, something that led other platforms looking for something different.

It is worth mentioning that HBO recently announced that it released free content and many media focused on that, including on our portal for what seems to have worked.

It seems that the hard battle to be the best in entertainment is getting complicated for Uncle Netflix, since he is competing against great premieres on other platforms, great promotions and even the media power.

