Netflix launches series The Search, the case that moved Mexico | Instagram

Finally the third season of History of a crime arrived to Netflix, which is based on the tragic case and the mysterious disappearance of the girl Paulette, who moved all of Mexico to find her and know what happened.

Today in the morning the platform finally released the third installment which he titled « The Search », which focuses on the mysterious disappearance of a little girl in Mexico City, which was known as « the Paulette case«

The series tells the tragic story of Paulette Gebara Farah, a girl from four years with various learning difficulties that disappeared overnight, without explanation, which was starring by Regina Blandón and Dario Yazbek.

As some may remember, in 2010, when Paulette disappeared thousands of people joined and they started an incredible search to find it.

Lizette Farah, Paulette’s mother, claimed that she had put her daughter to bed that night as she always did and that disappeared at night, something of course the police did not believe at all, but it was almost impossible to find clues.

Something that could have helped but also hurt the case was that it was governor’s niece from Mexico City and belonged to a very distinguished district.

That is why the media they overturned in the case of which no good leads were obtained other than knowing that their parents had endless problems and were about to separate.

That’s how was accused Almost immediately to the mother being guilty, first for going on vacation alone with a friend and several men and later for not crying on camera or at any time when she was with people.

However, there was no evidence to blame her for the crime, so they decided lock up the whole family, including domestic workers, in a hotel until more information is available to assist in the case.

Nine days later the girl appeared dead in her room, where they were supposed to have reviewed hundreds of occasions and several had slept there.

This series features 6 chapters of 40 minutes full of tension, mystery and suspense; You will learn how the investigation was developed through the report of Carolina, a former celebrity journalist who wants to demonstrate that she can cover political and social issues on the television channel where she works.

So if you want to remember this case or you don’t know about it yet, this is the perfect way, because it promises to intrigued and glued to the screen until you finish the last chapter.