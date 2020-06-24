Upgrade to potions in the market as well as to capitalize on the opportunities that confinement brought. Such is the case of what happens with Netflix, a platform that in the midst of the health emergency found a space to become an almost indispensable service for audiences.

It is enough to review the numbers reported by the Los Gatos, California platform in its latest financial report that were driven by the habits and needs that users developed in the midst of the pandemic.

Netflix numbers

According to a recent GlobalWebIndex survey, 51 percent of those surveyed increased consumption of video platforms during confinement.

In this game Netflix was a recurring option and the phenomenon was directly reflected in the income of the entertainment platform.

According to the financial report delivered by Netflix, during the first quarter of 2020 the number of new subscribers to the platform is noticeable, 15.8 million people they joined in the first 3 months of the year.

Compared to the same period last year, they are practically 5 million more new customers which has been achieved by Netflix, which undoubtedly represents good news for the company, if we consider that it was recovering considerably well from a significant drop during the second quarter of 2019, although historically this is a period in which it does not manage to get many clients new.

This contributed to his income amounting to 5 thousand 770 million dollars, exceeding analyst expectations, a growth of 27.6 percent compared to the same period but from the previous year, and to derive in net income of $ 709 million, a growth of 106 percent.

A new function arrives

With the aim of boosting these numbers and growth, during these months, Netflix has focused on updating its service with new options and functions.

In recent weeks, for example, WhatsApp and Netflix, announced a collaboration that will allow users to share and play the content of the streaming platform from the messaging app.

Additionally, the streaming platform has announced the progress of some of its most anticipated series and productions, which have managed to cause a stir among social network users.

Along these same lines, now the Dark production house has introduced a new function that was especially requested by users.

Through the applications for iOS and Android, users can customize the game « Keep watching » thanks to which, from now on, subscribers will be able to delete the content that they do not want to be found in this section.

When talking about the experience on Netflix, the section “Keep watching” is one of the most frequented areas since it is easy to access content that has been viewed recently at the exact moment it was left the previous time.

Until now, it was impossible to modify the titles that appear here, so if any user saw a series, for example, that failed to capture their attention, it was impossible to delete it.

How to do it?

Once the application has been updated, in the lower frame of each series or title located in the “Keep watching” section, three vertical points will appear on the right.

By clicking on them, a menu will be displayed with various options, including the option “Delete from Row”.

After selecting this option and once confirmed, the selected title will no longer appear in the mentioned section.

