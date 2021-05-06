Netflix launches new teaser and trailer for “Stranger Things” 4 | INSTAGRAM

The famous and world renowned streaming company, Netflix, is usually one of the platforms that manages the most to be ahead when it comes to advertising campaigns, this was demonstrated once again with the new teaser of “Stranger Things 4”.

We have seen that this audiovisual entertainment company bets everything as long as its series and all kinds of content within its extensive Catalogue quickly become a trend in social media, and in this way catch the largest possible audience.

From the controversial actions of one of his most famous series: “Narcos” , going through the web to understand the complex and strange world of “Dark”, now whose turn is the successful one american series “Stranger Things”, for this fourth season, which has been awaited by its fans, for quite some time.

You may also be interested: Netflix begins filming the series of the creators of Dark

Although, we can even assure that the premiere of the fourth installment of the famous and worldwide successful series of Netflix It is being begged, a few trailers already broadcast have come to light, which, as those of this particular production are used to, cast more doubts than answers.

Not to mention that the unknown of the official date of the premiere of this entertainment is still present, however, after the statements of some of the protagonists of the saga, it is speculated that it will be at the end of 2021, although some loyal fans have commented that the safest thing is that we will have to wait until 2022.

However, as the case may be, “Stranger Things 4” has once again given us a teaser, less than two minutes long, this unlike their previous publications, in which we could see unreleased scenes from the fourth season.

For this particular occasion, something more cryptic has been chosen, so that the faithful fans of the series, apparently will have to find the date of the next premiere of the latest official trailer of this new installment.

The reality is that the video does not show anything more than a series of televisions in what appears to be a game room, in each of them an image is seen for a few seconds with one element in common: all the sequences appear with blood3.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That is why we mention that it is something that is not understandable to most people, because it is made to be understood by a few, something that we assure, is what has happened with these images.

But, all is not lost, because the key to understanding the video is in its description, which reads as follows: “Due to technical difficulties, the Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back on duty tomorrow at 9:00 am ”.

This, we can interpret it as meaning that today, around 8:00 a.m. in Mexico, the new trailer of the Netflix series will be seen, and said and done, it is already published from its official account on YouTube.

You may also be interested in: Meet the Netflix premieres for this May 4, 2021

A little over 4 hours ago, we can see in the same way a clip of one minute and twenty-two seconds, where at the end we can see “Eleven” inside a room, and when we open our eyes the screen turns dark.

Led obviously by the Duffer brothers, “Stranger Things 4” will once again star Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson , Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawke and Levon Thurman-Hawke, we are more than looking forward to seeing you.