Netflix launches Playing with Fire, a very intense reality | INSTAGRAM

Netflix has a new reality show where participants will try to find love, in a new production that comes after ‘Love is blind’ to try to make their reality show strong, it’s called “Playing with Fire” and promises to be so daring that it will catch you. .

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

For this show, ten attractive singles will come from different parts of the world, meeting in a paradisiacal place to spend a super crazy and daring summer, “the most erotic of their lives” says the review.

You may also be interested: Stephen King recommends you watch these Netflix series and movies

The contestants for the most part have a phobia of commitment, however they may have a prize of $ 100,000 if they respect one rule: give up s3xo during the entire retreat. In other words, kisses and pleasure are prohibited, nothing at all. The cameras following them at all times.

If they fall into temptation, the prize decreases. A super challenge for the contestants who are not looking for fixed or serious relationships, but who if they get engaged, they could go home both with a lot of money and with a stable partner and a promising future.

Read also: The Simpsons at Disney +: Maggie falls in love for the first time in a new short

“Playing with fire promises to raise the temperature of Netflix users and will seek to be one of its greatest successes at the reality level. It will be that the participants will be able to avoid breaking this unique but complicated rule.

Although Netflix is ​​not as well known for its reality shows, it is worth mentioning that the platform has one of the series that have been most successful in recent months, “The Witcher”, of which it shared the first image of the second season.

It was through his account in the social network of the blue bird where he published a picture of the filming set of the series, while they were recording scenes a little over a month ago. It is a behind the scenes where you can see the staff and the cast of the fantasy production.

.