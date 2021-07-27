Netflix launches development of a live action series of ‘Pokémon’

As Variety reports, Netflix has begun development of a new live action series from ‘Pokémon’. At the moment we hardly know details of the project, although the medium advances that Joe Henderson be the scriptwriter and executive producer of the series. Henderson has recently served as co-showrunner and executive producer of ‘Lucifer’, a series that is currently preparing its sixth and final season on Netflix.

Like ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’, the new ‘Pokémon’ series will be in real action, although it has not transpired whether to follow the animation style of the 2019 film directed by Rob Letterman and starring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds in the role of the popular character. The film ended up grossing $ 430 million at the worldwide box office.

Netflix will therefore continue to expand the iconic franchise after creating tons of Pokémon content, including ‘Pokémon: Indigo League’ and ‘Pokémon Journeys’. The company now goes one step further with a series of live action seeking to capitalize on the franchise in a different way.

Pokémon debuted in Japan in 1996. The series began with two Game Boy titles, later spawning a multitude of video games and an anime series. To date, more than 307 million units have been sold since the saga began, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises in history. Also, nineteen are the animated Pokémon movies since 1998.