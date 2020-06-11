More Gives 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms that will serve as a tribute to African American veterans of Vietnam; as well as the documentary Amendment XIII that allows us to understand the history of racism in the US or the acclaimed miniseries So they see us about the actual case of five teens convicted of a crime they didn’t commit – both from Ava DuVernay. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 24 “> Includes movies like the latest from Spike Lee, which opens on Friday, June 12, It gives 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms that will serve as a tribute to African-American veterans of Vietnam; as well as the documentary Amendment XIII that allows us to understand the history of racism in the United States or the acclaimed miniseries This is how they see us about the real case of five teenagers convicted of a crime they did not commit – both from Ava DuVernay.

we already recommended them a few days ago such as our proposals that could serve to better understand the history of racism in the United States. The complete selection can also be consulted in Spain from the Netflix main menu, at netflix.com/blacklivesmatter or simply by typing the new section in the main search engine. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Many of them, by the way, we already recommended a few days ago as our proposals that could serve to better understand the history of racism in the US. The complete selection can also be consulted in Spain from the Netflix main menu, at netflix.com/blacklivesmatter or simply by typing the new section in the main search engine.

when we say “Black lives matter” we also mean “Black narrative matters”. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The streaming giant announced this initiative on Twitter, noting that” when we say “Black lives matter”, we also mean “Black narrative matters”.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. – Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Netflix’s proposal comes almost two weeks after the company spoke out in favor of the black community in a statement, being the first entertainment and media company to do so.