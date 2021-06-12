Netflix launches a new product, but this time it is not a series or movie | Entertainment

Now you can buy action figures, toys and clothes from your favorite Netflix license, for now only if you live in a specific country.

If you are addicted to series and movies of NetflixYou have great news, because the streaming giant has just launched an online store where you can buy all kinds of clothes, utensils and other objects related to your favorite series and movies.

Netflix has just launched an online store in the United States where they could further monetize some of their exclusive licenses such as Stranger Things or The Witcher, and although the store now has many limitations in variety of products, it is only the beginning.

Netflix considers this initiative, for the moment, as a “boutique” that will initially present products linked to a small group of shows like Yasuke, but that at the end of the month will also make clothes and other elements of the successful Lupine available to the public.

As Netflix commented in a press release, we will not only have clothes, but also action figures, events, games and even brand toys.

At the moment the offer is very scarce, but it is expected that in the coming months the number of products available may increase.

Although the page is accessible from Europe, it seems that the store only serves United States citizens initially, so you will not be able to make any type of purchase to have it sent home.

As stated Josh simon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, “These limited-edition items join the wide variety of consumer products that we have made available through our trusted partners (for example, you can also find a wide range of Yasuke products at Target) Netflix.shop will be available first in the US before expanding to other countries around the world in the coming months. “