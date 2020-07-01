We know that Netflix It is one of the companies that knows how to handle its communication, marketing and public relations very skillfully and the actions taken this week are a perfect example.

This is due to the fact that, without being opportunistic and, on the contrary, projecting an image with empathy and sensitivity to the context, the brand once again gains projection without requiring much.

The perfect use of timing

A quality that sets Netflix apart usually take advantage of conjunctural moments to do marketing that, although it is generally for his series or films -he did it with House of Cards, Stranger Things and Narcos, for example-, he can also do it to project his brand -like his billboards of “La calle. New season. Coming Soon »-.

This week we see some actions that meet the criteria of taking advantage of the Facebook crisis to positively boost the Los Gatos, California-based company.

The above because, on the one hand, Netflix said that it will transfer up to $ 100 million to financial institutions and organizations that directly support communities, this as part of their « commitment to racial equity ».

Initially, the firm indicated that 25 million will be transferred to the African American Economic Development Initiative, a new fund that will invest in financial institutions owned by people of color serving low-income communities, and $ 10 million to Hope Credit Union. In addition to this, he indicated that his supports will represent up to 2 percent of its available cash, which currently amounts to about 5 billion dollars.

The announcement released on Tuesday, occurs in the context in which a long list of brands such as Nike, Apple, Disney and Amazon, among many others, have openly expressed their support for the black community in the United States and in the world after the murder of George Floyd, even the Netflix CEO himself assigned 120 million of dollars from his personal fortune to historically African American colleges and universities.

But, in addition to projecting an image of social commitment, the company also seeks to reflect it in its contents, thus not only reinforcing its position, but also applying it to its actions.

An example of this is that this week he announced that will produce series based on the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, who gained global prominence by protesting on one knee and with his fist raised during the United States anthem ceremony prior to the start of NFL games, to raise awareness of police brutality against African Americans and other racial injustices. That led him to hate President Donald Trump, but also to Nike made him the protagonist of the slogan’s 30th anniversary campaign « Just Do It ».

Why are you taking advantage of the Facebook crisis?

Precisely because this week one of the main topics that have been in the first places of the media agenda, in social networks and in detail of the brands, is precisely the boycott against the social network and Instagram due to the campaign #StopHateforProfit.

The initiative was called by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as other organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League asking advertisers not to invest at least during the month of July on these platforms in protest of what they consider to be a policy that is not only permissive with hate content, but also “is accommodating in the dissemination of information ”.

The call has found the support of a large number of brands that, although some of them maintain that they do not join the boycott, have emphasized that they suspend their advertising in social networks with the aim of « revaluing their advertising policies and their relationship with their partners -social networks- « .

Thus, brands such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Diageo, The North Face, Clorox, Adidas, Ford, Denny’s, Volkswagen, and Microsoft, among many others, have announced measures such as those mentioned above.

So, considering this context, Netflix is ​​taking advantage of the public relations problem that Facebook faces to create a positive environment for its own brand because, it is promoting its business, company and content taking advantage of the context, but without being opportunistic, as each action is very in tone of the style that distinguishes the firm.

In other words, the financial support and the production of a series inspired by one of the main figures in the fight to stop racial violence and greater justice in their rights, are not disparate with their communication style and values ​​that has defended throughout its history. Therefore, its message and intention are perceived as real by the public.

