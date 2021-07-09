Netflix joins “The Rock”, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in “Red Alert” – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Netflix presented its next releases for this year and one of the upcoming projects that is coming up include Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds with the movie “Red Alert.”

What made the film more striking was that it had a cost of USD 130 million, as Netflix seeks to compete with other platforms such as Prime Video, HBO Max, among others.

In the synopsis he describes the following: “When Interpol sends out a Red Alert, Police departments around the world must be vigilant to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot and Raynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen ”.

The film was directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is famous for his work such as “Balls in Play” and “A Spy and a Half.”

The “Red Alert” movie will premiere on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Gal Gadot’s name became an indisputable reference point in popular culture thanks to her portrayal as the superhero Wonder Woman, but the actress’s career also includes a role in the Fast and Furious saga, her title as Miss Israel and two years of service within the Israel Defense Forces, among other achievements.