Summer will be conquered by « Damn » the new Netflix series expected according to the production team will be much more entertaining for users as much or more than with « Game of Thrones ».

Game of Thrones For years it captured the gaze of millions of users who fell in love with the plot and especially with the characters.

However, the objective of the digital platform is that the fans of the last series become fans also of the one that will be released in summer.

It will be from July 17 that « Damn » It will be available in the platform’s catalog, maybe it is a bit similar to the series of Game of Thrones As for the time when it will be developed, knights, magic, swords and a protagonist who will take the eyes of the viewers will cause great commotion in those who see her.

Users can enjoy 10 chapters of one hour each that will make all the fans of those vintage series full of magic and action fall in love.

The protagonist of the series « For 13 reasons » Katherine Langford, it will be the same who will interpret « Nimue » in the Cursed series, the plot appears to be about a human conflict with another species that wields magic.

The plot seems to be inspired by Celtic traditions, you may remember King Aturo, in the series he will be the companion of Nimue and she will be the powerful Lady of the Lake, and who will carry the sword having to look for Merlin to give it to him.

The series will surely be a success and it is expected according to the small data and samples in the trailer that will catch the attention of every user of the platform.

